The Associated Press
 
Northern Iowa romps to 80-47 win over D-III member Dubuque

December 10, 2017 7:16 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Koch totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Brown and reserve Wyatt Lohaus scored 11 apiece to power Northern Iowa to an 80-47 victory over Division III member Dubuque on Sunday.

Koch opened the scoring with a layup, Brown followed with a pair of 3-pointers and Northern Iowa shot out to a 15-0 lead.

Northern Iowa (8-2) shot better from outside the 3-point arc than inside it. The Panthers buried 57 percent of their 3-pointers (12 of 21), but made just 15 of 35 from 2-point range (48 percent).

Jamaree Atwater topped the Spartans with 16 points, but he made only 6 of 21 shots from the floor, including 2 of 8 from long range. Atwater added eight rebounds and two steals. Dubuque shot 27 percent from the floor.

Northern Iowa had 14 different players score.

The Panthers lead the all-time series 12-8 and have won nine straight against the Spartans dating back to the 1924-25 season.

