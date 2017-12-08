Listen Live Sports

Notre Dame will play three home night games in 2018

December 8, 2017
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame announced its 2018 schedule that includes three night games at Notre Dame Stadium and a November visit to Yankee Stadium to play Syracuse.

The Fighting Irish begin the season with three straight home games, starting with a Sept. 1 primetime visit by Michigan. Stanford (Sept. 29) and Florida State (Nov. 10) also visit Notre Dame Stadium for evening kickoffs. Notre Dame’s television agreement with NBC has an option for five night games over each two-year window. Notre Dame played Georgia and Southern California in evening games this year.

The game against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium is set for Nov. 17. It is the ninth in Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series, where the Irish play a scheduled home game at a neutral site. Notre Dame has played 26 times at the home of the Yankees.

Next year’s regular-season finale at Southern Cal is a week later, on Nov. 24.

The 2019 season includes a Sept. 2 opener at Louisville, a Sept. 21 visit to Georgia and an Oct. 26 game at Michigan. The 2020 season includes a Sept. 12 home date against Arkansas, an Oct. 3 game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Sept. 5 opener against Navy in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

