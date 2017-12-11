NYC winner Shalane Flanagan to try again in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan will run in Boston next year in a fourth attempt to win her hometown race.

The four-time Olympian and reigning Chicago Marathon champion will be joined on the men’s side by Galen Rupp in a field of elite Americans announced Monday by race sponsor John Hancock. Olympians Desiree Linden, Dathan Ritzenhein, Abdi Abdirahman, Deena Kastor and Molly Huddle also are signed up for the 122nd edition of the world’s oldest annual marathon, which is being held April 16.

Last month, Flanagan became the first American woman to win New York since 1977. No U.S. woman has won Boston since 1985. But last year the Americans had their best finishes since then, grabbing two of the top four women’s spots and six of the top ten for men.