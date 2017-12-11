Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC winner Shalane Flanagan to try again in Boston

December 11, 2017 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan will run in Boston next year in a fourth attempt to win her hometown race.

The four-time Olympian and reigning Chicago Marathon champion will be joined on the men’s side by Galen Rupp in a field of elite Americans announced Monday by race sponsor John Hancock. Olympians Desiree Linden, Dathan Ritzenhein, Abdi Abdirahman, Deena Kastor and Molly Huddle also are signed up for the 122nd edition of the world’s oldest annual marathon, which is being held April 16.

Last month, Flanagan became the first American woman to win New York since 1977. No U.S. woman has won Boston since 1985. But last year the Americans had their best finishes since then, grabbing two of the top four women’s spots and six of the top ten for men.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.