Ogunbowale has 20 points, No. 3 Notre Dame beat Penn

December 9, 2017 6:27 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and Marina Mabrey added 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 3 Notre Dame over Penn 66-54 on Saturday.

Notre Dame (9-1) took the lead for good in the early minutes and dominated inside, outscoring Penn 40-18 in the paint 40-18.

Lauren Whitlatch led Penn (2-4) with 18 points, all on 3s. Quakers senior forward Michelle Nwokedi, the defending Ivy League Player of the Year, was held to four points. She shot 2 for 14 and didn’t score in the second half. She had been averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

OKLAHOMA 79, NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 74

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Gabbi Ortiz had eight 3-pointers and 31 points, both career highs, and Oklahoma beat South Florida to snap a four-game losing streak.

Vionise Pierre-Louis added 18 points, and Ana Llanusa had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners (4-5). Kitija Laksa had 21 points for the Bulls (7-2).

NO. 21 TEXAS 72, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 61

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khaalia Hillsman scored half of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, and Anriel Howard tied the Texas A&M record for career double-doubles.

Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds to tie Daniel Gant and Kelsey Bone with 19 double-doubles, one ahead of Hillsman. Hillsman was 10 of 14 and had six rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (8-2).

Taylor Baudoin had 18 points for the Sugar Bears (5-3).

