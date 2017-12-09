Ogunbowale scores 20, No. 3 Notre Dame women top Penn 66-54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and Marina Mabrey added 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 3 Notre Dame over Penn 66-54 Saturday.

Notre Dame (9-1) took the lead for good in the early minutes and dominated inside, outscoring Penn in the paint 40-18.

Quakers senior forward Michelle Nwokedi, the defending Ivy League Player of the Year, was held to four points. She shot 2 for 14 and didn’t score in the second half. She had been averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

Lauren Whitlatch led Penn (2-4) with 18 points, all on 3s.

The Quakers stayed within single digits for much of the first three quarters. They trailed by seven at half, held Notre Dame to only nine points in the third quarter — but scored only eight themselves — and entered the fourth down 42-34.

Ogunbowale opened the final quarter with a personal 7-0 spurt and scored Notre Dame’s first nine points of the fourth as the Irish’s lead increased to 19.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame has now two straight after its first loss of the season, at UConn last Sunday. Notre Dame is 4-0 over the years against Penn.

Penn: Facing a highly ranked team is nothing new for Penn, which has now played five non-conference opponents ranked in the top 15 since 2011-12 (No. 3 Notre Dame in 2011-12, No. 5 Notre Dame in 2013-14, No. 4 Tennessee 2014-15 and No. 14 Duke in 2015-16).

WELCOME HOME

Both Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and freshman center Mikayla Vaughn are Philadelphia natives.

McGraw graduated from Saint Joseph’s in 1977 and was inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame in 1990.

Vaughn led Friends’ Central to consecutive titles as a sophomore and junior before transferring to Paul VI Catholic High in Fairfax, Virginia, for her senior year.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame has a week off. The Irish host DePaul on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Penn has a day off. The Quakers face Big 5 rival St. Joe’s on Hawk Hill on Monday.