Oklahoma St. continues MVSU’s woes with an 83-62 victory

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kendall Smith scored 14 points and added five assists to help lead Oklahoma State to an 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

Tavarius Shine scored 13 points and Cameron McGriff had 11 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (7-1). The Cowboys won their fourth straight contest overall and their 15th straight non-conference home game dating back to Dec. 2015.

Five different Cowboys scored double-digit points. One game after connecting on 11 3-pointers, Oklahoma State sank 11 (on 29 attempts) in this one, marking the third straight game to shoot at least 10 and the fifth time this season.

Jordan Evans scored 16 points for Mississippi Valley State (0-8). The Delta Devils have yet to play a home game this season and won’t until the 14th contest, their Southwest Conference opener on Jan. 1.

The Delta Devils actually outscored Oklahoma State in bench points, 51-32.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: Considering they entered the contest ranking 350th out of 351 Division I teams in scoring with 57.9 points per game, the Delta Devils acquitted themselves pretty well, surpassing season averages in several key categories. They shot 41.9 percent from the floor (26 of 62), just over their season average of 37.5 percent, which ranked 343rd in the nation coming in. They also grabbed 34 rebounds, to 35 from Oklahoma State, including a 17-16 edge in the first half. The entered the day averaging 30.7 rebounds (332nd in the nation).

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys continued to thrive using their fast-paced, pressure defense, forcing a season-high 21 turnovers, four days after inducing 20 in their previous outing against Austin Peay. Oklahoma State also recorded a season-high 13 steals, led by three each from McGriff and Mitchell Solomon. And once again, the Cowboys did not have any one dominant player but won utilizing their depth, as eight players scored as many as five points and nine different guys played at least 16 minutes, with no one seeing more action than McGriff’s 27.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils are off for 10 days before traveling out to Pittsburgh to face Duquesne on Wed., Dec. 13 — their ninth straight road game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys complete a four-game homestand next Saturday when they face their toughest foe of the season so far, No. 8 Wichita State.