Oklahoma superintendent’s job at risk after school assault

December 19, 2017 1:14 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma school board is set to consider the resignation of its superintendent amid an investigation accusing several officials of failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was sexually assaulted by teammates.

The agenda for Tuesday’s Bixby school board meeting includes a vote on entering executive session to discuss a resignation agreement for Superintendent Kyle Wood.

School administrators are accused of waiting eight days to report what they first deemed “an alleged hazing incident” after the player told them a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts.

The board’s decision not to suspend the accused officials pending the outcome of the investigation has angered some in the community.

Wood’s attorney, Paul DeMuro, says he would comment after the meeting.

