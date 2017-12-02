Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Olympiakos beats Apollon 3-1 to lead Greek league

December 2, 2017 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Karim Ansarifard checked in in the 62nd minute and scored twice to break a tie and lead Olympiakos over Apollon 3-1 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Defending champion Olympiakos topped the standings, a point ahead of PAOK, which beat Xanthi 3-0.

AEK Athens, two behind Olympiakos, can go top with a win at Levadiakos on Sunday.

Apollon was 14th.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Apollon scored first when a defensive mistake allowed Elik Elbaz to shoot from close range.

Alaixys Romao set up Omar Ellabdelaoui to equalize in the 30th, and Ansarifard scored in the 80th and the fourth minute of injury time off pinpoint crosses by Felipe Pardo and Costas Fortounis, respectively.

Also, Asteras beat Kerkyra 4-0.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.