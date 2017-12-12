Listen Live Sports

Oscar Pistorius bruised in a jail fight over telephone use

December 12, 2017 5:52 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African prison spokesman says Olympian Oscar Pistorius, in jail for murdering his girlfriend, was bruised in an altercation with another inmate over telephone use.

Singabakho Nxumalo of the Department of Correctional Services said Tuesday that Pistorius sustained a minor injury in an alleged assault at the Attridgevill Correctional Centre last week. Nxumalo said Pistorius had a medical checkup and the incident is being investigated.

Pistorius, a double amputee runner who won worldwide acclaim winning in the Paralympics and competing in the Olympics, is serving a 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius shot her dead in his home on Valentine’s Day 2013 and claimed he thought she was an intruder.

