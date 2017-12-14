Listen Live Sports

Packers-Panthers Capsule

December 14, 2017 10:59 am
 
GREEN BAY (7-6) at CAROLINA (9-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 7-6, Carolina 8-5

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 9-5

LAST MEETING —Panthers beat Packers 37-29, Nov. 8, 2015

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Browns 27-21; Panthers beat Vikings 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 15, Panthers No. 7

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (24)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (18), PASS (24)

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (5), PASS (28)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (t-3), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers QB Aaron Rodgers expected to play for first time since Oct. 15 (broken collarbone). … Rodgers averaging 307.5 yards passing per game with 12 TDs and three interceptions in last four games vs. Carolina. … Rookie RB Jamaal Williams had 118 yards from scrimmage and two TDs last week vs. Cleveland. … WR Davante Adams tied for second in NFL with nine TD catches. He had winning 25-yard TD catch in overtime last week vs. Browns. … WR Jordy Nelson has at least 80 yards receiving and TD in last two games vs. Panthers. … WR Randall Cobb has 220 yards receiving and two TDs in last two games vs. Panthers. … LB Clay Matthews has five sacks in past three games. … LB Blake Martinez third in NFL in tackles with 117. … Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has 10 interceptions since 2015, second most among NFL safeties. … Panthers have won three straight at home. … Panthers’ Cam Newton leads NFL QBs in yards rushing (585) and has five TDs rushing. … RB Jonathan Stewart had 103 yards and three TDs rushing last week vs. Vikings. … RB Christian McCaffrey has four TDs in last four home games. … WR Devin Funchess has TD catch in last two games. … DE Julius Peppers has 5 ½ sacks in past four games against former team. … LB Luke Kuechly has at least 100 tackles in six straight seasons. … DT Kawann Short had two of Carolina’s six sacks last week vs. Vikings. … Panthers assistant DBs coach Richard Rodgers, Sr. is father of Packers TE Richard Rodgers…. Fantasy Tip: Packers RB Jamaal Williams plenty hot with 376 yards from scrimmage and five TDs in last three games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

