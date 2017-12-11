Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots’ Hogan, Slater active against Dolphins

December 11, 2017 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots receivers Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater are active for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hogan has been sidelined since Game 8 because of a shoulder injury. Slater has been sidelined since Game 5 because of a hamstring injury.

Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley is inactive because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

Inactive for the Patriots were linebacker David Harris, running back Mike Gillislee, tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Brandon King and offensive lineman Cole Croston.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Inactive for the Dolphins were backup quarterback Matt Moore, guard Jermon Bushrod, running back Damien Williams, guard Isaac Asiata, defensive end Cameron Malveaux and tight end AJ Derby.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.