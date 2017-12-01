Penguins-Sabres Sum

|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0—4
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kuhnhackl 1, 3:23. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 11, 6:38. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Malkin), 18:05.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 9 (Crosby, Sheary), 19:20.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-12-2_25. Buffalo 9-16-9_34.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 3-0-2 (34 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 5-12-2 (25-21).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:26.
Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Andrew Smith.