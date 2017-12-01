Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Sabres Sums

December 1, 2017 9:38 pm
 
Pittsburgh 3 1 0—4
Buffalo 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kuhnhackl 1, 3:23. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 11, 6:38. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Malkin), 18:05. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 9 (Crosby, Sheary), 19:20. Penalties_Rust, PIT, (holding), 1:22; Hunwick, PIT, (delay of game), 7:09; Scandella, BUF, (slashing), 9:40; Hagelin, PIT, (tripping), 15:46.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Dumoulin, PIT, (holding), 12:13; Kane, BUF, (roughing), 15:22; Rust, PIT, (roughing), 15:22.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-12-2_25. Buffalo 9-16-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 3-0-2 (34 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 5-12-2 (25-21).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:26.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Andrew Smith.

