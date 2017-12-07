Listen Live Sports

Petit finalizes $10 million, 2-year contract with A’s

December 7, 2017 7:08 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yusmeiro Petit has finalized his $10 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics after passing a physical Thursday.

The versatile right-hander had been at home in Venezuela then Argentina before traveling to Northern California to complete the deal. Petit is scheduled to earn $3.5 million next year and $5.5 million in 2019, and the contract includes a $5.5 million club option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

He will return to pitch in the Bay Area after spending the 2012-15 seasons across the bay with the San Francisco Giants, helping them win World Series in ’12 and ’14.

Petit went 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 60 appearances with one start over 91 1/3 innings last season for the Los Angeles Angels after pitching for Washington in ’16.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

