Pippen, Fletcher lead S. Illinois past Jackson St., 69-51

December 13, 2017 11:01 pm
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Kavion Pippen and Armon Fletcher each pumped in 24 points as Southern Illinois snapped a two-game losing streak and kept Jackson State winless on the road with 69-51 decision Wednesday night.

Looking to emphasize defense, especially on the perimeter, coming into the game, the Salukis limited Jackson State to 25.4 percent shooting from the field (17 of 67), including 6 of 22 from behind the arc.

Southern Illinois (5-4) staked Southeast Missouri to a 22-point first-half lead and lost a 75-69 decision at home on Saturday.

Pippen, nephew of NBA great Scottie Pippen, was 10 of 14 from the field and blocked three shots. Fletcher knocked down 9 of 10 from the free throw line while grabbing seven boards. Southern Illinois shot a crisp 22 of 42 from the field (52.4 percent), but was just 3 of 13 from deep.

Paris Collins led Jackson State (3-8) with 15 points.

