...

Pitlick, Benn lead Stars to 5-2 victory over Islanders

December 13, 2017 10:49 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored twice and Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Alexander Radulov and Remi Elie also scored for the Stars, who won their second straight after a three-game skid. Kari Lehtonen stopped 32 shots for his 300th career victory, and John Klingberg had two assists.

Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, who have lost five of seven (2-4-1). John Tavares and Josh Bailey each had two assists.

Jaroslav Halak was pulled near the midpoint of the second period after giving up four goals on 20 shots.

SENATORS 3, RANGERS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson made 27 saves to stop his seven-game losing streak and Ottawa snapped its five-game skid with a win over New York.

Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci and Zack Smith scored for the Senators (10-13-7), who returned home from a seven-game road trip and improved to 2-10-2 in their past 14 overall. It was only their second victory in regulation since Nov. 11, which was the last time Anderson had won.

Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers (16-12-3), who dropped to 4-7-0 on the road. Henrik Lundqvist had 27 saves, becoming the 15th goalie in NHL history to reach 20,000 for his career.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

