Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pitt’s Ben DiNucci to transfer, 2nd QB to leave in 3 days

December 14, 2017 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh sophomore quarterback Ben DiNucci is transferring.

DiNucci announced his decision Thursday, two days after third-string sophomore quarterback Thomas MacVittie said he also was leaving the program. While MacVittie played on special teams this season but never took a snap under center, DiNucci appeared in 10 games this season, including six starts.

DiNucci completed 88 of 157 passes for 1,091 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 128 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers went 5-7. DiNucci was replaced by redshirt freshman Kenny Pickett for Pitt’s regular-season finale against then-No. 2 Miami. Pickett guided the Panthers to an upset 24-14 victory.

DiNucci says he plans to transfer in January and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.