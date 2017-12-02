Listen Live Sports

Police: Florida coach found in NY with missing teen arrested

December 2, 2017 2:08 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Florida soccer coach found in New York with a missing teenage girl has been arrested.

The Post-Standard reports police are holding Rian Rodriguez on a charge from Florida known as interference with child custody. He has a hearing Monday to determine if he’ll been extradited.

Officials say Rodriguez and the 17-year-old student were stopped by a New York State Police officer Friday afternoon near Syracuse. Authorities say she apparently sneaked out of her bedroom window and had been missing since Saturday. State police say the pair was in the area since Sunday.

The girl has been reunited with her family.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Officials at Fort White High School suspended Rodriguez, who coached the boys’ soccer team at the north Florida school.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Rodriguez has a lawyer.

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

