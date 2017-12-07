Listen Live Sports

Portland State pulls away late, beats LMU 94-85

December 7, 2017 1:01 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Canda had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Holland Woods added 20 points and Portland State beat Loyola Marymount 94-85 on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

Canda was 8 of 14 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Woods was 6-of-9 shooting and made 8 of 9 free throws. Brandon Hollins chipped in 14 points for Portland State (7-2).

James Batemon matched a career-high with 26 points to lead LMU (4-4), which has lost three of its last four games. Steven Haney had 15 points and Mattias Markusson and Zafir Williams each added 10.

Portland State led 72-70 with 6:24 to play, and used a 12-0 run to stretch its lead to 84-70 with 4:38 remaining. Deontae North scored five of his 13 points and Hollins added four during the stretch. The Lions cut the deficit to nine points but didn’t get closer.

