Porto striker Aboubakar gets hat trick in 5-0 win at Setubal

December 10, 2017 5:50 pm
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar scored a hat trick in FC Porto’s 5-0 victory at Setubal on Sunday, restoring its lead of the Portuguese league.

Aboubakar opened the scoring around the half-hour mark before Moussa Marega got his first of two goals for Porto.

Aboubakar then struck twice for his hat trick, which included a penalty kick that he earned when fouled by Vasco Fernandes.

Porto remained undefeated through 14 rounds and ahead of Sporting Lisbon on goal difference at the top of the standings. Benfica is three points behind in third place.

The lopsided victory comes after Porto midweek became the only Portuguese side to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

