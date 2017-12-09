Pregame.com Line

|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|7
|(207½)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|Boston
|1
|(203)
|at
|DETROIT
|at INDIANA
|6½
|(217½)
|Denver
|at MINNESOTA
|8
|(207)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|(223½)
|Philadelphia
|at NEW YORK
|6
|(205)
|Atlanta
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ST
|13½
|Tulane
|at KANSAS
|12
|Arizona
|St
|at VILLANOVA
|20½
|La
|Salle
|at OHIO
|1
|W
|Kentucky
|Troy
|5½
|at
|SOUTHERN
|MISS
|at LSU
|9
|UNC-Wilmington
|at PURDUE
|27½
|IUPUI
|Gonzaga
|9½
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at RICHMOND
|6
|James
|Madison
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-235
|Arizona
|+215
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
|at SAN JOSE
|-120
|Minnesota
|+110
|College Football
|Saturday (Dec. 16)
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Troy
|5½
|7
|(62½)
|North
|Texas
|Cure Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|W Kentucky
|4½
|6
|(52)
|Georgia
|St
|Las Vegas Bowl
|At Las Vegas
|Oregon
|5
|7½
|(59)
|Boise
|St
|New Mexico Bowl
|At Albuquerque, N.M.
|Colorado St
|5½
|5½
|(58)
|Marshall
|Camellia Bowl
|At Montgomery, Ala.
|Arkansas St
|3½
|3½
|(62½)
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|More Bowls
|Boca Raton Bowl
|At Boca Raton, Fla.
|at FAU
|9½
|22½
|(61½)
|Akron
|Frisco Bowl
|At Frisco, Texas
|SMU
|4½
|5
|(70)
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At St. Petersburg, Fla.
|Temple
|7
|7
|(55½)
|FIU
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Ohio
|7
|7½
|(57)
|UAB
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|Wyoming
|PK
|1
|(45)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|South Florida
|2½
|2½
|(67)
|Texas
|Tech
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|San Diego St
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Army
|Dollar General Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Toledo
|8
|7½
|(63)
|Appalachian
|St
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|Houston
|1½
|2½
|(49)
|Fresno
|St
|Heart of Dallas Bowl
|At Dallas
|Utah
|4½
|7
|(56½)
|West
|Virginia
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Duke
|2½
|5
|(47½)
|N
|Illinois
|Cactus Bowl
|At Phoenix
|Kansas St
|2½
|2
|(63½)
|UCLA
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Florida St
|14
|15½
|(49)
|Southern
|Miss
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Iowa
|PK
|3
|(46½)
|Boston
|College
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Missouri
|+1½
|3
|(60½)
|Texas
|Foster Farms Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Arizona
|4½
|3½
|(65)
|Purdue
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|at NAVY
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|Virginia
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Oklahoma St
|6½
|5½
|(63)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|TCU
|2
|2½
|(49)
|Stanford
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Washington St
|4½
|3
|(45)
|Michigan
|St
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|Wake Forest
|2½
|3
|(65)
|Texas
|A&M
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|NC State
|5
|6
|(59½)
|Arizona
|St
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Northwestern
|6
|7
|(51)
|Kentucky
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Utah St
|2½
|4
|(61)
|New
|Mexico
|St
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Ohio State
|6
|7
|(64½)
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|Taxslayer Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Louisville
|4½
|6½
|(63)
|Mississippi
|St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|at MEMPHIS
|3
|3½
|(65)
|Iowa
|St
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|Penn St
|3
|2
|(55)
|Washington
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Wisconsin
|6
|6½
|(45)
|at
|MIAMI
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Michigan
|7½
|7½
|(42½)
|South
|Carolina
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|Auburn
|8½
|9½
|(66½)
|UCF
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|LSU
|1
|3
|(51½)
|Notre
|Dame
|Monday (Jan. 1)
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Georgia
|+3
|2
|(60)
|Oklahoma
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Alabama
|2
|2½
|(47)
|Clemson
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at CINCINNATI
|7½
|6½
|(38½)
|Chicago
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indianapolis
|at JACKSONVILLE
|3
|2½
|(40)
|Seattle
|at KANSAS CITY
|3½
|4
|(48½)
|Oakland
|Minnesota
|+1
|2½
|(40½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Green Bay
|3½
|3
|(39½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at HOUSTON
|3
|2½
|(45)
|San
|Francisco
|at LA CHARGERS
|6½
|6
|(46½)
|Washington
|NY Jets
|PK
|1
|(42½)
|at
|DENVER
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|(43)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at LA RAMS
|+2
|1
|(48)
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|5
|3½
|(41)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at PITTSBURGH
|7
|4½
|(43½)
|Baltimore
|Monday
|New England
|11
|11
|(47)
|at
|MIAMI
