Pregame.com Line

December 9, 2017 5:35 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 7 (207½) at SACRAMENTO
Boston 1 (203) at DETROIT
at INDIANA (217½) Denver
at MINNESOTA 8 (207) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS (223½) Philadelphia
at NEW YORK 6 (205) Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ST 13½ Tulane
at KANSAS 12 Arizona St
at VILLANOVA 20½ La Salle
at OHIO 1 W Kentucky
Troy at SOUTHERN MISS
at LSU 9 UNC-Wilmington
at PURDUE 27½ IUPUI
Gonzaga at WASHINGTON
at RICHMOND 6 James Madison
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -235 Arizona +215
at ST. LOUIS OFF Buffalo OFF
at TORONTO OFF Edmonton OFF
at SAN JOSE -120 Minnesota +110
College Football
Saturday (Dec. 16)
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans Bowl
At New Orleans
Troy 7 (62½) North Texas
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
W Kentucky 6 (52) Georgia St
Las Vegas Bowl
At Las Vegas
Oregon 5 (59) Boise St
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque, N.M.
Colorado St (58) Marshall
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas St (62½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
More Bowls
Boca Raton Bowl
At Boca Raton, Fla.
at FAU 22½ (61½) Akron
Frisco Bowl
At Frisco, Texas
SMU 5 (70) Louisiana Tech
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 7 7 (55½) FIU
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Ohio 7 (57) UAB
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise, Idaho
Wyoming PK 1 (45) Cent. Michigan
Birmingham Bowl
At Birmingham, Ala.
South Florida (67) Texas Tech
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego St OFF OFF (OFF) Army
Dollar General Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Toledo 8 (63) Appalachian St
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
Houston (49) Fresno St
Heart of Dallas Bowl
At Dallas
Utah 7 (56½) West Virginia
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Duke 5 (47½) N Illinois
Cactus Bowl
At Phoenix
Kansas St 2 (63½) UCLA
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Florida St 14 15½ (49) Southern Miss
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Iowa PK 3 (46½) Boston College
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Missouri +1½ 3 (60½) Texas
Foster Farms Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (65) Purdue
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
at NAVY (OFF) Virginia
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma St (63) Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio, Texas
TCU 2 (49) Stanford
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Washington St 3 (45) Michigan St
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest 3 (65) Texas A&M
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
NC State 5 6 (59½) Arizona St
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Northwestern 6 7 (51) Kentucky
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Utah St 4 (61) New Mexico St
Cotton Bowl
At Arlington, Texas
Ohio State 6 7 (64½) SOUTHERN CAL
Taxslayer Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (63) Mississippi St
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
at MEMPHIS 3 (65) Iowa St
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
Penn St 3 2 (55) Washington
Orange Bowl
At Miami
Wisconsin 6 (45) at MIAMI
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (42½) South Carolina
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
Auburn (66½) UCF
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
LSU 1 3 (51½) Notre Dame
Monday (Jan. 1)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Georgia +3 2 (60) Oklahoma
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Alabama 2 (47) Clemson
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY OFF OFF (OFF) Detroit
at CINCINNATI (38½) Chicago
at BUFFALO OFF OFF (OFF) Indianapolis
at JACKSONVILLE 3 (40) Seattle
at KANSAS CITY 4 (48½) Oakland
Minnesota +1 (40½) at CAROLINA
Green Bay 3 (39½) at CLEVELAND
at HOUSTON 3 (45) San Francisco
at LA CHARGERS 6 (46½) Washington
NY Jets PK 1 (42½) at DENVER
Tennessee 3 3 (43) at ARIZONA
at LA RAMS +2 1 (48) Philadelphia
Dallas 5 (41) at NY GIANTS
at PITTSBURGH 7 (43½) Baltimore
Monday
New England 11 11 (47) at MIAMI

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

