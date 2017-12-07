Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders-Chiefs Capsule

December 7, 2017 11:36 am
 
2 min read
Share       

OAKLAND (4-7) at KANSAS CITY (7-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 6-6, Kansas City 6-6

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 62-53-2

LAST MEETING — Raiders beat Chiefs 31-30, Oct. 19

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Giants 24-17; Chiefs lost to Jets 38-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 15, Jets No. 14

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (25), PASS (15)

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (11), PASS (23)

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (15), PASS (9)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won 13 of last 14 vs. AFC West. Lone defeat was to Oakland. … Raiders have not swept Chiefs since 2012, last time they won at Arrowhead Stadium. … Chiefs are 7-2 against Raiders under Andy Reid. … Oakland has won two straight and three of four. … Raiders beginning stretch of three road games in final four. … Oakland defense has not allowed more than 300 yards total offense in back-to-back weeks. … Jack Del Rio is 1-4 against Chiefs as coach of Raiders and 6-6 against them overall. … Raiders QB Derek Carr has thrown TD passes in 14 straight games. … Oakland is 8-0 over past two years when rushing for two touchdowns. … Raiders LB Bruce Irvin has forced three fumbles this season. … Oakland WR Michael Crabtree returns from one-game suspension for fighting during game vs. Broncos. … Kansas City has lost four straight and six of seven. … Chiefs QB Alex Smith is 9-2 against Oakland with 22 to 4 TD to INT ratio. … Kansas City TE Travis Kelce has receptions in 60 consecutive games. … Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt has 1,297 yards from scrimmage, third best in NFL. … Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill each had two TD catches vs. Jets, first time since 2011 that two Chiefs players had two TD catches in same game. … Chiefs have forced one turnover in last four games. They have 14 this season. … Kansas City has seven sacks during 1-6 stretch, last in league over that span. … Chiefs allowed Jets WR Jermaine Kearse to catch nine passes for 157 yards last week. WR Robby Anderson had eight catches for 107 yards. … Fantasy Tip: Smith had monster performance against Jets last week, but he had been terrible in previous five games. So roll dice at your peril as he faces suspect Oakland secondary.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.