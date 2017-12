Rangers-Bruins Sums

By The Associated Press

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 1—3 Boston 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 16 (Hayes, Skjei), 14:42. Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR, (hooking), 9:52; Backes, BOS, (hooking), 18:00.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, J.Miller 6 (McDonagh, Skjei), 2:41 (pp). 3, Boston, Heinen 7 (Chara, Krejci), 17:12. Penalties_Krejci, BOS, (high sticking), 2:14; Hayes, NYR, (slashing), 8:46; Zuccarello, NYR, (slashing), 12:28; Spooner, BOS, (hooking), 13:25; Desharnais, NYR, (holding stick), 15:04; J.Miller, NYR, (interference), 19:28.

Third Period_4, Boston, Marchand 13 (Spooner, Pastrnak), 5:38 (pp). Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (holding), 3:56; Shattenkirk, NYR, (slashing), 11:20; Boston bench, served by DeBrusk (too many men on the ice), 12:47.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 8 (Kreider, Shattenkirk), 1:56 (pp). Penalties_Boston bench, served by Pastrnak (too many men on the ice), 1:05.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-10-8-2_28. Boston 7-11-16-1_35.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 5; Boston 1 of 7.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 16-8-2 (35 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 8-8-3 (28-25).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:40.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brad Kovachik.