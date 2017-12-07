Ravens-Steelers Capsule

RAVENS (7-5) at STEELERS (10-2)

Sunday, 8:25 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 6-5-1, Steelers 6-6

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 26-21

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Ravens 26-9, Oct. 1

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Lions 44-20; Steelers beat Bengals 23-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 12, Steelers No. 4

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (12T), PASS (31)

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (16), PASS (3)

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (20), PASS (4)

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers can clinch third AFC North title in four years with victory. … Ravens riding season-high three-game winning streak and have won four of five. … Baltimore vying for seventh postseason berth in Harbaugh’s 10 seasons. … Ravens have won four of five in Pittsburgh. Lone loss came last Christmas on Antonio Brown’s TD catch with 9 seconds left. … Ravens coming off season-high performance in points (44). … … Former Steelers WR Mike Wallace has 16 catches and two TDs against Pittsburgh. … Baltimore S Eric Weddle tied for second in NFL with five INTs. … Ravens lead NFL with 20 INTs, 29 takeaways and plus-14 turnover differential. … Ravens RB Alex Collins has rushed for TD in three straight games. … Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs leads team with 10 ½ sacks and has at least one in last four games. … Ravens 6-2 when rushing for 100 yards. … Baltimore’s Sam Koch leads NFL with 30 punts inside 20. … Ravens K Justin Tucker successful on 23 of last 24 FG attempts. Tucker leads team with 104 points. No one else has more than 24. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco has 11 TDs and 11 INTs and no 300-yard games. … Pittsburgh has won seven straight since 3-2 start. … Fourth straight prime-time game for Pittsburgh. Steelers have won 11 straight prime-time matchups. … Pittsburgh is 15-1 in its last 16 December games dating back to 2013. … Pittsburgh is 24-7 in prime time at Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. … Steelers last started 10-2 or better in 2004 (11-1). … QB Ben Roethlisberger is 20-3 at home in prime time. … Roethlisberger became ninth QB in NFL history to reach 50,000 career yards passing last week. … Brown leads NFL in receptions (88) and yards receiving (1,296). Brown is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (9). … Pittsburgh RB Le’Veon Bell leads NFL in rushing attempts (270), yards rushing (1,057) and touches (333). … Fantasy Tip: Steelers K Chris Boswell has become fifth member of Pittsburgh’s “Killer B” offense. Boswell has multiple field goals in eight games and hit winner in three of Pittsburgh’s last four games.

