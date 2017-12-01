Recent notable postseason bans handed down in NCAA cases

Mississippi was hit with a two-year postseason ban by the NCAA as part of penalties for major infractions related to players and recruits receiving impermissible benefits. The ban includes the one-year self-imposed ban Ole Miss is serving this season.

Bowl bans are not a common penalty handed down by the NCAA Committee on Infractions and are usually only used in serious cases.

Here are some of the most notable bowl bans in recent years:

USC

The Trojans received a two-year postseason ban in 2010 when the NCAA punished USC for Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush receiving impressible benefits from a marketing agent.

PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions received a four-year postseason ban in 2012 when the NCAA punished the school in an unprecedented fashion for the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal. The ban was later rolled back to two seasons — 2012 and ’13. Penn State was also hit with a reduction of 35 scholarships, but those sanctions were rolled back as well.

MIAMI

The Hurricanes self-imposed a postseason ban for 2011 and ’12 for infractions committed by the football program related to a booster paying for gifts, meals and parties for assistant coaches and athletes.

OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes received a one-year postseason ban in 2011 for an impressible benefits scandal involving players swapping memorabilia and equipment for tattoos and cash, along with coach Jim Tressel lying to the NCAA. By not self-imposing a postseason ban in 2011 when the Buckeyes went 6-6, Ohio State could not play in the Big Ten championship game or a bowl in 2012 when it went 12-0.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels were banned from the postseason in 2012 when the NCAA punished the football program for infractions including academic fraud and impermissible agent benefits.

OLE MISS

The Rebels were punished by the NCAA in 1986 and 1994 with bowl bans after two infractions cases. In both those instances, the football program was also barred from having its games televised, a punishment that has not been used since.

