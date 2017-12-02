Red Wings-Canadiens Sum

|Detroit
|0
|0
|1—1
|Montreal
|2
|4
|4—10
First Period_1, Montreal, Byron 7 (Galchenyuk, de la Rose), 5:22. 2, Montreal, Deslauriers 1 (Froese, Carr), 5:54.
Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 8 (Galchenyuk, Mete), 1:51. 4, Montreal, de la Rose 1 (Deslauriers), 4:58 (sh). 5, Montreal, Hudon 4 (Galchenyuk, Weber), 13:43 (pp). 6, Montreal, Byron 9 (Galchenyuk, de la Rose), 15:38.
Third Period_7, Montreal, Gallagher 13 (Hudon, Plekanec), 1:01. 8, Montreal, Benn 3 (Deslauriers, Carr), 6:02. 9, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Ericsson, Larkin), 9:46. 10, Montreal, Carr 1 (Froese), 11:52. 11, Montreal, Shaw 7 (Danault), 16:26.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-10-6_23. Montreal 14-15-5_34.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Montreal 1 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 8-8-4 (9 shots-4 saves), Mrazek 2-4-1 (25-20). Montreal, Price 8-7-1 (23-22).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:28.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tim Nowak.