Red Wings-Canadiens Sums

December 2, 2017 9:48 pm
 
Detroit 0 0 1—1
Montreal 2 4 4—10

First Period_1, Montreal, Byron 7 (Galchenyuk, de la Rose), 5:22. 2, Montreal, Deslauriers 1 (Froese, Carr), 5:54. Penalties_Nyquist, DET, (tripping), 9:32.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 8 (Galchenyuk, Mete), 1:51. 4, Montreal, de la Rose 1 (Deslauriers), 4:58 (sh). 5, Montreal, Hudon 4 (Galchenyuk, Weber), 13:43 (pp). 6, Montreal, Byron 9 (Galchenyuk, de la Rose), 15:38. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (interference), 3:04; Pacioretty, MTL, (roughing), 11:46; Nyquist, DET, (roughing), 11:46; Daley, DET, (interference), 12:22.

Third Period_7, Montreal, Gallagher 13 (Hudon, Plekanec), 1:01. 8, Montreal, Benn 3 (Deslauriers, Carr), 6:02. 9, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Ericsson, Larkin), 9:46. 10, Montreal, Carr 1 (Froese), 11:52. 11, Montreal, Shaw 7 (Danault), 16:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-10-6_23. Montreal 14-15-5_34.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 8-8-4 (9 shots-4 saves), Mrazek 2-4-1 (25-20). Montreal, Price 8-7-1 (23-22).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:28.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tim Nowak.

