Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets beat Pelicans 130-123 for 10th straight win

December 11, 2017 11:53 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Clint Capela scored a career-high 28 points, James Harden had 26 points and 17 assists and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-123 on Monday night for their 10th straight victory.

The game was tied with about three minutes remaining after Harden made two free throws. Those were the first of seven straight points by Harden that put Houston up 124-119 with 1:30 left.

Jrue Holiday then scored for New Orleans, but Harden responded with a 3-pointer. Harden also made two free throws to make it 129-121 with 34 seconds left.

Holiday had a season-high 37 points for the Pelicans. E’Twaun Moore scored career-high 36 points and made six of New Orleans’ franchise-record 18 3-pointers.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

BULLS 108, CELTICS 85

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Bobby Portis added a career-high 23 and Chicago rolled to its third straight win.

The last-place Bulls built an 18-point lead in the second quarter against the Eastern Conference leaders. When Boston cut it to 12 in the fourth, Chicago pulled away for the runaway victory.

The Celtics played without star guard Kyrie Irving, who was sidelined by bruised left quadriceps.

Before Monday night, Mirotic and Portis had only made headlines together this season for the wrong reasons. Mirotic missed the first 23 games with facial fractures he suffered in a fight at practice with Portis.

Al Horford scored 15 points for Boston.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

HORNETS 116, THUNDER 103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dwight Howard scored 23 points, leading Charlotte to the road win.

Kemba Walker had 19 points for the Hornets, who had lost seven of eight. Marvin Williams scored 18, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 17 points.

It was Charlotte’s second road win of the season in 12 tries.

Russell Westbrook had 30 points and seven assists and Paul George scored 20 points for the Thunder after missing the previous two games with a right calf contusion.

Charlotte shot 53 percent from the field against one of the league’s best defensive teams. The Bobcats made 13 of 25 3-point attempts.

HEAT 107, GRIZZLIES 82

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 19 points, leading the balanced Heat to the victory.

Miami shot 56.1 percent from the field and had seven players score in double figures in its second straight win. Josh Richardson had 17 points, and reserves Tyler Johnson and Bam Adebayo finished with 14 apiece.

Memphis lost for the 15th time in 16 games. Marc Gasol scored 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting and Andrew Harrison had 16.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.