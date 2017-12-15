Listen Live Sports

Rockies finalize $27M, 3-year deals with Shaw, McGee

December 15, 2017 4:03 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Colorado finalized $27 million, three-year contracts with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee on Friday, moves the Rockies hope will fortify their bullpen.

The 30-year-old Shaw was 4-6 with three saves and a 3.52 ERA last season for Cleveland. His 475 appearances since his 2011 debut are the third-most among relief pitchers in that span.

McGee was acquired from Tampa Bay before the 2016 season. The 31-year-old was 0-2 with three saves and a 3.61 ERA this year as the Rockies returned to the postseason for the first time since 2009 only to lose to Arizona in the NL wild-card game.

Colorado has not determined whether it will re-sign closer Greg Holland, who had 41 saves last season after missing 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

