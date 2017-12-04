Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rorie, Pridgett lead Montana past Cal State Northridge 86-68

December 4, 2017 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Ahmaad Rorie scored 27 points, Sayeed Pridgett had 20 points with 12 rebounds and Montana cruised to an 86-68 win Sunday night over Cal State Northridge to remain unbeaten on its home court this season.

Trailing by a point late in the first half, Montana (5-3) got a layup from Pridgett to spark an 11-2 run that made it 39-31 and put the Grizzlies on top for good. Then, midway through the second half, Montana broke it open with a 13-3 run that included a 3-pointer from Michael Warren and made it 67-53 with 9:38 left.

The margin stayed at double figures the rest of the way.

Michael Oguine finished with 13 points and Jamar Akoh had 11 for Montana, which shot a season-high 52 percent from the field and controlled the boards 36-27.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Tavrion Dawson and Terrell Gomez scored 14 points apiece for Northridge (1-6), which has lost six straight. Lyrik Shreiner had 12 points for the Matadors.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.