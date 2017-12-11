Russia says its athletes want to compete at the Olympics

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee says its athletes are overwhelmingly in favor of competing at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics.

Sofia Velikaya says the ROC athletes’ commission, which she chairs, has heard from “all the athletes in all sports” on the Olympic program, with a majority in favor of competing.

Velikaya says no athletes have told the ROC they would rather boycott and adds “at the current moment, everyone’s training and everyone’s hoping to take part in the Olympics.”

The International Olympic Committee last week barred the Russian team from the Olympics because of doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games, but is allowing Russians to compete under a neutral flag as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”