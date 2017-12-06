Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Russian lawmaker blames officials for IOC ban

December 6, 2017 3:24 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A senior lawmaker says Russian sports officials have not done enough to stop the International Olympic Committee from barring the Russian team from the upcoming games in South Korea.

The IOC ruled on Tuesday to bar Russia and its sports leaders from the 2018 Winter Games after its lead investigator concluded members of the Russian government concocted a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The Kremlin has vehemently denied running a state-sponsored doping program.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee at the Russian parliament’s upper house, said on Wednesday that the ruling is “clearly part of the West’s policy to restrain Russia” but insisted that Russian sports officials are to blame and “ought to bear personal responsibility” for letting it happen.

Top Stories

The Associated Press

