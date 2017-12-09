Listen Live Sports

Russian teenager Alina Zagitova wins Grand Prix Final

December 9, 2017 7:34 am
 
NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — Alina Zagitova performed a near-flawless free skate on Saturday to win the figure skating Grand Prix Final.

Skating to Don Quixote, the 15-year-old world junior champion from Russia placed all seven of her jumps in the second half of her routine and made no major mistakes to finish with 223.30 points.

Zagitova’s compatriot Maria Sotskova, fourth after the short program, also had a strong free skate and moved up to second place with 216.28.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, first after the short program, fell on her triple salchow and dropped to third with 215.16.

Two-time defending world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia pulled out because of a fracture in her foot.

The Grand Prix Final is the last major international competition before the Feb. 8-25 Pyeongchang Olympics.

