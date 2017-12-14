Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Flyers Sum

December 14, 2017 9:36 pm
 
Buffalo 1 0 0—1
Philadelphia 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, O’Reilly 8 (Girgensons), 1:29. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Weise, Weal), 4:02.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Filppula 8 (Voracek, Raffl), 17:27.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-6-7_20. Philadelphia 7-14-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 7-13-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 11-6-6 (20-19).

T_2:23.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Vaughan Rody.

