Sabres-Flyers Sum

First Period_1, Buffalo, O’Reilly 8 (Girgensons), 1:29. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Weise, Weal), 4:02.
Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Filppula 8 (Voracek, Raffl), 17:27.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-6-7_20. Philadelphia 7-14-6_27.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 7-13-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 11-6-6 (20-19).
T_2:23.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Vaughan Rody.