Sabres-Penguins Sums

By The Associated Press

Buffalo 0 0 1—1 Pittsburgh 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Maatta, Guentzel), 18:44. Penalties_Reinhart, BUF, (high sticking), 4:09; Fasching, BUF, (interference), 7:45; Reaves, PIT, Major (fighting), 10:06; Bogosian, BUF, Major (fighting), 10:06; Larsson, BUF, (cross checking), 12:24; Reaves, PIT, (hooking), 15:27.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Hagelin 3 (Rust, Sheahan), 5:36. 3, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 11 (Letang, Crosby), 19:00 (pp). Penalties_Pittsburgh bench, served by Sheary (too many men on the ice), 7:09; Dumoulin, PIT, (interference), 15:15; Malkin, PIT, (high sticking), 17:37; Pouliot, BUF, (high sticking), 17:37; Criscuolo, BUF, (holding), 18:11; Scandella, BUF, (delay of game), 19:17.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Pominville 8 (Eichel, Kane), 11:18. 5, Pittsburgh, Kessel 13 (Malkin), 13:14. 6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 13 (Letang, Hornqvist), 18:58. Penalties_Maatta, PIT, (hooking), 2:42; Nolan, BUF, (slashing), 7:09.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-13-15_33. Pittsburgh 10-10-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 1 of 6.

Goalies_Buffalo, Johnson 1-6-2 (28 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-0-2 (33-32).

A_18,582 (18,387). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Tony Sericolo.