Sabrina Ionescu helps No. 9 Oregon beat Southern Utah 98-38

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 16 points and 12 assists, and Lexi Bando scored 17 points to help No. 9 Oregon overpower Southern Utah 98-38 on Saturday.

Ionescu had her fifth double-double of the season and the Ducks (8-1) won their fifth in a row. Ruthy Hebard added 13 points, and Mallory McGwire had 10.

Breanu Reid had 11 points for the Thunderbirds (1-8). They have lost five straight.

Ionescu did all her scoring in the first quarter and had her double-double early in the third period. After tying Oregon’s assists record with 14 against Weber State, Ionescu has 26 assists with no turnovers in her last two games.

Advertisement

Bando made 4 of 6 3-pointers, the Ducks were 14 of 26 beyond the arc and finished 36 of 72 overall with 30 assists. Oregon held a 49-30 rebounding edge behind Hebard’s nine.

The Ducks outscored Southern Utah 31-4 in the second quarter and led 57-16 at the half.

The Thunderbirds shot 15 of 56 (26.8 percent) overall and 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon swept its five-game homestand and now hits the road to face the first of three consecutive Southeastern Conference teams. After visiting No. 6 Mississippi State, the Ducks host Mississippi before a rematch with Texas A&M in Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah: Plays its second of five consecutive road games at Grand Canyon on Dec. 18.

Oregon: Plays at No. 6 Mississippi State on Wednesday night in its first road game since losing at then-No. 5 Louisville on Nov. 19.