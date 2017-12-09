Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabrina Ionescu helps No. 9 Oregon beat Southern Utah 98-38

December 9, 2017 7:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 16 points and 12 assists, and Lexi Bando scored 17 points to help No. 9 Oregon overpower Southern Utah 98-38 on Saturday.

Ionescu had her fifth double-double of the season and the Ducks (8-1) won their fifth in a row. Ruthy Hebard added 13 points, and Mallory McGwire had 10.

Breanu Reid had 11 points for the Thunderbirds (1-8). They have lost five straight.

Ionescu did all her scoring in the first quarter and had her double-double early in the third period. After tying Oregon’s assists record with 14 against Weber State, Ionescu has 26 assists with no turnovers in her last two games.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Bando made 4 of 6 3-pointers, the Ducks were 14 of 26 beyond the arc and finished 36 of 72 overall with 30 assists. Oregon held a 49-30 rebounding edge behind Hebard’s nine.

The Ducks outscored Southern Utah 31-4 in the second quarter and led 57-16 at the half.

The Thunderbirds shot 15 of 56 (26.8 percent) overall and 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon swept its five-game homestand and now hits the road to face the first of three consecutive Southeastern Conference teams. After visiting No. 6 Mississippi State, the Ducks host Mississippi before a rematch with Texas A&M in Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah: Plays its second of five consecutive road games at Grand Canyon on Dec. 18.

Oregon: Plays at No. 6 Mississippi State on Wednesday night in its first road game since losing at then-No. 5 Louisville on Nov. 19.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.