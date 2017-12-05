Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sacred Heart holds off Dartmouth 79-73

December 5, 2017 8:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Sean Hoehn hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Joseph Lopez had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Sacred Heart beat Dartmouth 79-73 on Tuesday night.

Dartmouth’s four-point possession pulled the Big Green within 69-58 with 3:57 to go. But Sacred Heart went 8 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final 1:30 to seal it.

Zach Radz added 17 points for Sacred Heart (4-5). His layup in the final seconds of the first half gave SHU a 40-32 lead.

Taylor Johnson had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Dartmouth (2-4). Chris Knight and Brendan Barry each added 13 points, and Miles Wright had 10.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Johnson and Barry each hit a 3-pointer, and Knight added a putback as Dartmouth got within six points with 21 seconds to go. Radz missed two free throws but the Big Green couldn’t get another 3-pointer to drop in the closing seconds.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.