Said’s late strike hands Dijon 3-2 win against Bordeaux

December 1, 2017 5:14 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — With Wesley Said providing the late winner, Dijon stunned Ligue 1 mid-table rival Bordeaux in an entertaining 3-2 victory on Friday lit up by a long-distance wonder strike from Bordeaux’s 20-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom.

The win lifted Dijon past Bordeaux to 10th place in the table, with 21 points.

Bordeaux’s fifth consecutive away defeat saw it drop one spot to 11th, stuck on 20 points.

Said struck the winner in the 86th minute, meeting Xeka’s pass and coolly slotting the ball home.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain is away at Strasbourg in the early match Saturday afternoon.

