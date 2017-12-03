Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saint-Etienne held by Nantes in French league

December 3, 2017 12:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne failed to win for a seventh straight French league game as the 10-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes on Sunday, despite a superb goal from Vincent Pajot.

Chasing a first win since October, Saint-Etienne struggled to string passes together in the first half and broke the deadlock against the run of play when Pajot fired a 30-meter (yard) strike into the top left corner.

The game was played in a partly closed stadium following incidents that marred Saint-Etienne’s defeat to rival Lyon last month.

Nantes continued its dominance after the interval and tested Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier several times. Emiliano Sala scored a lucky but deserved equalizer in the 61st minute for his fifth goal this season when Leo Lacroix’s attempted clearance ricocheted off his leg and head before crossing the line as Ruffier watched powerless.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Nantes pushed hard in the closing stages but substitutes Santy Ngom and Lucas Lima had their efforts saved by Ruffier.

Nantes has not won in Saint-Etienne in 17 years and remained fifth in the standings, 14 points behind leader PSG.

Saint-Etienne is four points above the relegation zone.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.