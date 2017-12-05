Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco hangs on for 78-76 win over Central Arkansas

December 5, 2017 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Ratinho scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and San Francisco held on Monday night for a 78-76 win over Central Arkansas.

In a tight game, San Francisco (4-3) took the lead for good with Frankie Ferrari’s layup to make it 69-67 with 5:08 left and stretched it to five, 77-72, about two minutes later with Ratinho’s 3-pointer. Central Arkansas clawed back with a layup and two free throws from Jordan Howard to trail by a point but missed a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer after San Francisco’s Chase Foster went 1 for 2 from the line with 15 seconds left.

Ferrari finished with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting for the Dons, who outrebounded Central Arkansas 43-30 — including 17-1 on the offensive glass — to snap a two-game skid.

Howard led the Bears (4-5) with season-high 27 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Mathieu Kamba added 16 points and Thatch Unruh had 11 with seven rebounds.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.