Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saros makes 46 saves, surging Predators blank Oilers 4-0

December 15, 2017 12:13 am
 
2 min read
Share       

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Juuse Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators kept up their torrid pace of late with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Pontus Aberg, Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators (20-7-4), who are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games and have won 10 straight against Edmonton.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 shots but the Oilers (13-17-2) lost for the second time in three games.

There was no scoring in the first period, but it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort on the Oilers’ part, as they outshot Nashville 22-4.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Nashville’s fifth shot ended up going in as a high shot by Mattias Ekholm was tipped by Aberg past Brossoit three minutes into the second period. The goal was upheld following a video review for a high stick on the deflection.

Nashville added to its lead with a power-play goal five minutes later as a shot hit an Oilers defender and landed on the doorstep before being tapped in by Fiala.

The Predators made it 3-0 with five minutes left in the second when Turris rifled a shot to the top corner for his seventh of the season. A couple of minutes later, Josi scored from the side of the net on a two-man advantage.

The shots after 40 minutes were 33-13 in favor of Edmonton, and 46-23 following the scoreless third period.

NOTES: It was the first meeting of the season between the teams, who will face each other twice more. … The Predators have scored three or more goals in 18 of their last 19 games. … Edmonton starting goalie Cam Talbot practiced and could return as soon as Saturday against the Wild.

UP NEXT

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Predators: Wrap up a three-game trip Saturday in Calgary

Oilers: At the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.