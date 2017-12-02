Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 2, 2017 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Los Angeles Clippers G Austin Rivers $25,000 for directing inappropriate comments toward a fan during a Nov. 30 game against Utah.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G Tyler Dorsey from Erie (NBAGL).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Ivica Zubac to South Bay (NBAGL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled F Ivan Rabb from Memphis (NBAGL).

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated K Travis Coons. Placed K Nick Novak on injured reserve. Signed TE Braedon Bowman to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension through 2021.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Jamie McBain from Syracuse (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Brad Campagna.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse and cornerbacks coach Al Simmons will not be retained.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.