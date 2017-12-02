Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Los Angeles Clippers G Austin Rivers $25,000 for directing inappropriate comments toward a fan during a Nov. 30 game against Utah.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G Tyler Dorsey from Erie (NBAGL).
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Ivica Zubac to South Bay (NBAGL).
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled F Ivan Rabb from Memphis (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated K Travis Coons. Placed K Nick Novak on injured reserve. Signed TE Braedon Bowman to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension through 2021.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Curtis McKenzie from Texas (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Jamie McBain from Syracuse (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Signed D Brad Campagna.
NEW MEXICO — Announced offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse and cornerbacks coach Al Simmons will not be retained.