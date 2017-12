Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Henry Owens off waivers from Boston.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled Gs Kay Felder and Zach LaVine from Windy City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Adam “Pacman” Jones on injured reserve. Signed CB Tony McRae from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Marek Langhamer to Kometa Brno (Extraliga-Czech Republic).

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned D Arvin Atwal to Cincinnati (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Cal Heeter from Orlando (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D James Melindy from Utah (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed F David Vallorani.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed F Eric Ylitalo from Brampton.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Mike MacDonald as emergency backup.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Tyler Barnes to Cleveland (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Billy Higgins as emergency backup. Added G Will King as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Etended the contract of football coach Barry Odom through the 2022-23 season.

TEXAS — Named Chris Del Conte athletic director.