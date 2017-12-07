SC State player who collapsed in game released from hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State player who collapsed on the court during a game at North Carolina State last week has been released from the hospital.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday he had just spoken with Tyvoris Solomon and his father as they headed home. Rex Hospital spokesman Alan Wolf confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that Solomon had been discharged.

Wolf also released a statement from the Solomon family, thanking medical trainers who assisted Solomon on the court on Saturday and well-wishers. It said the redshirt senior was “looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count.”

Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions to Solomon before he was removed from the court on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

