Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schneider takes European bobsled title, leads German sweep

December 16, 2017 7:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Stephanie Schneider won her second consecutive bobsled World Cup race Saturday, leading a German sweep of the European Championship podium.

Racing together for the first time, pilot Schneider and pusher Annika Drazek defeated Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones of the United States by 0.36 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Lisa-Marie Buckwitz of Germany were 0.01 further behind in third.

The season’s fifth World Cup also counted as the European Championship, with Jamanka and Buckwitz taking the silver. Anna Koehler and Ann-Christin Strack finished the race in fifth and completed a German sweep of the European Championship medals.

Kaillie Humphries of Canada, who finished fourth, remained on top of the World Cup standings, leading Meyers Taylor by 14 points.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

A two-man bobsled race was scheduled for later Saturday.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5070 0.0217 5.76%
L 2020 26.8012 0.0535 9.23%
L 2030 30.5827 0.1023 13.61%
L 2040 33.2854 0.1317 15.71%
L 2050 19.2702 0.0870 17.63%
G Fund 15.5244 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1315 -0.0030 3.33%
C Fund 37.6209 0.3370 20.49%
S Fund 48.0689 0.5502 17.67%
I Fund 30.1911 -0.1282 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.