Schneider wins 1st bobsled WCup; Jamaica pair 7th on debut

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Stephanie Schneider defeated world champion Elana Meyers Taylor to win her first bobsled World Cup on Saturday.

Schneider, racing with Lisa Marie Buckwitz, finished 0.26 seconds ahead of the American duo of Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs, and 0.28 ahead of German teammates Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek, the European champions.

“It’s nice to be back in Europe, although it’s been a challenging week,” said Meyers Taylor. The American pair’s sleds only arrived Friday night after being held up in customs.

Overall leader Kaillie Humphries of Canada was fourth and defending World Cup holder Jamie Greubel Poser of the U.S. finished sixth.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, Jamaica’s first women’s team to compete, finished their first-ever World Cup race in seventh.

At the halfway stage of the season, Humphries leads with 852 points, ahead of Meyers Taylor on 820 and Greubel Poser on 803.