Scott drills last second 3, Niagara beats Norfolk St. 85-82

December 16, 2017 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Matt Scott nailed a 3-pointer from just outside the arc as time expired to give Niagara an 85-82 come-from-behind win over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Niagara (5-6) had just one brief lead and trailed until the final 90 seconds when Kevin Larkin, Kahlil Dukes and Scott hit three consecutive treys for the win. Norfolk State’s Derrik Jamerson Jr. had drilled two straight 3s for an 80-76 lead with 1:56 remaining.

Niagara took its first lead 75-74 when Scott made two free throws with 3:33 left. Jamerson answered with his first trey to retake the lead.

Scott, who averages 25.4 points a game, finished with 20, hitting 4 of 6 from distance. Marvin Prochet added 14 and Dukes chipped in 12 for the Purple Eagles.

Jamerson had 17 points to lead Norfolk State (1-10), which opened the season with nine consecutive losses.

Norfolk State got off to a fast start, taking a 51-40 lead into the break.

