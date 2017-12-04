Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scott Frost bringing 7 UCF assistants with him to Nebraska

December 4, 2017 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska coach Scott Frost will bring seven of his assistant coaches from Central Florida with him to Lincoln.

Frost announced Monday that UCF staffers joining him will be offensive line coach Greg Austin, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive line coach Mike Dawson, outside linebackers-special teams coach Jovan Dewitt, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.

Troy Walters, the Knights’ offensive coordinator and receivers coach, is UCF’s interim coach and is a candidate for the permanent job. The other UCF assistant not on Frost’s list of hires was tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Beckton.

Austin was an offensive lineman for the Huskers from 2003-06 and Held was a walk-on receiver in 1994-95.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.