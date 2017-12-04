Scott Frost bringing 7 UCF assistants with him to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska coach Scott Frost will bring seven of his assistant coaches from Central Florida with him to Lincoln.

Frost announced Monday that UCF staffers joining him will be offensive line coach Greg Austin, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive line coach Mike Dawson, outside linebackers-special teams coach Jovan Dewitt, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.

Troy Walters, the Knights’ offensive coordinator and receivers coach, is UCF’s interim coach and is a candidate for the permanent job. The other UCF assistant not on Frost’s list of hires was tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Beckton.

Austin was an offensive lineman for the Huskers from 2003-06 and Held was a walk-on receiver in 1994-95.