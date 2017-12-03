Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Jets Sums

December 3, 2017 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 0 0 0—0
Winnipeg 2 3 0—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 14 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 2:20 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 7 (Wheeler, Trouba), 6:00. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Ryan (too many men on the ice), 2:06; Burrows, OTT, (tripping), 10:40; Perreault, WPG, (slashing), 19:43.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 7 (Perreault, Scheifele), 3:18. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 13 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 6:20 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Myers 5 (Little, Perreault), 6:50 (pp). Penalties_Phaneuf, OTT, (cross checking), 5:36; Ottawa bench, served by Dzingel (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:57; Ehlers, WPG, (high sticking), 14:20.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (hooking), 5:31; Thompson, OTT, (interference), 15:35.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 3-9-9_21. Winnipeg 19-8-23_50.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Winnipeg 3 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 7-8-3 (28 shots-28 saves), Condon 2-2-3 (22-17). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 15-2-3 (21-21).

A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.