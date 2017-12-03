Senators-Jets Sums

Ottawa 0 0 0—0 Winnipeg 2 3 0—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 14 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 2:20 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 7 (Wheeler, Trouba), 6:00. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Ryan (too many men on the ice), 2:06; Burrows, OTT, (tripping), 10:40; Perreault, WPG, (slashing), 19:43.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 7 (Perreault, Scheifele), 3:18. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 13 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 6:20 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Myers 5 (Little, Perreault), 6:50 (pp). Penalties_Phaneuf, OTT, (cross checking), 5:36; Ottawa bench, served by Dzingel (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:57; Ehlers, WPG, (high sticking), 14:20.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (hooking), 5:31; Thompson, OTT, (interference), 15:35.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 3-9-9_21. Winnipeg 19-8-23_50.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Winnipeg 3 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 7-8-3 (27 shots-27 saves), Condon 2-2-3 (22-17). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 15-2-3 (21-21).

A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.